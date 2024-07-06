Official: Iranians can withdraw money from Russian ATMs with bank cards

Mohammadreza Farzin added that this agreement was reached at a meeting between expert delegations of the two sides.

Farzin said after finalizing the requirements for the connection of Russia’s Karti Mir payment network to Iran’s Shetab network, this project entered the operational phase.

According to the Central Bank’s governor, with the monetary agreement, exchanges between Iran and Russia will be based on the local currencies, that is, the rial the ruble, and there is no need to use another currency.

Russia and Iran have been steadily expanding their economic and monetary ties over the past few years, especially since Western countries expanded their sanctions on the two countries.

Economic experts say Iran and Russia have now learned how to blunt the impact of the sanctions and keep their economies afloat.