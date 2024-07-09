Putin congratulates Pezeshkian on winning Iran’s president election 

Putin wished Pezeshkian success in his new post and prosperity for the Iranian people.

While noting that the Iran-Russia ties are at their highest level now, Putin expressed hope that under the new president in Iran, the relations will be further expanded and the agreements reached under late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi will be implemented.

Pezeshkian for his part said the Islamic Republic considers ties with Russia “very important”.

Pezeshkian noted that his administration will undoubtedly make efforts to further bolster relations with Russia.

He also said the new administration will also pursue the implementation of all agreements that Tehran signed under late president Ebrahim Raisi with Moscow.

Pezeshkian stressed that cooperation between the two countries in international and regional organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and Eurasia is important, adding that the documents of the comprehensive partnership treaty between Tehran and Moscow have been finalized and Iran is ready to sign it on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia.