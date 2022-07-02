Iran’s ex-Central Bank governor to be retried for “squandering public funds”

The trial of Valliollah Seif and other defendants in the case will begin at the court of economic crimes on Sunday.

Iran’s Supreme Court has agreed to the retrial of Seif and other defendants.

The court earlier revoked a previous ruling that found them guilty.

Back in October, Seif and two of his deputies received jail terms for “providing illegal conditions for the squandering of about $160 million and 20 million euros” while Iran was grappling with the falling value of Iranian currency during the Rouhani administration.