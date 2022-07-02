Saturday, July 2, 2022
Iran’s ex-Central Bank governor to be retried for “squandering public funds”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Former Iranian Central Bank governor is going to be put on trial again for "squandering millions of dollars in public funds" during the tenure of former president Hassan Rouhani.

The trial of Valliollah Seif and other defendants in the case will begin at the court of economic crimes on Sunday.

Iran’s Supreme Court has agreed to the retrial of Seif and other defendants.

The court earlier revoked a previous ruling that found them guilty.

Back in October, Seif and two of his deputies received jail terms for “providing illegal conditions for the squandering of about $160 million and 20 million euros” while Iran was grappling with the falling value of Iranian currency during the Rouhani administration.

