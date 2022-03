At the turn of the year, at 19:03 local time on Sunday, fireworks set off at Tehran’s major monuments including Azadi Tower and Nature Bridge.

At Azadi Tower, a New Year countdown was staged via projection mapping on the iconic monument.

Nowruz or the Persian New Year, which coincides with the official beginning of spring, starts on March 20.

Along with Iranians, an estimated 300 million people in communities and countries around the world celebrate Nowruz.