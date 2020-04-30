Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Gets Refueled

Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant has received a consignment of fresh fuel on April 29 under the auspices of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

The shipment of nuclear fuel was delivered to the Bushehr nuclear power plant on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

The fresh fuel would be loaded into the reactor of Bushehr nuclear power station according to an annual refueling plan, so that the only nuclear power plant in Iran and the Middle East will continue to supply 1,000 megawatt of clean and reliable electricity to the national grid, the AEOI announced.

Despite the difficulties and restrictions caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the nuclear cooperation and interaction between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation is going on in compliance with the health protocols and according to the plans.

The continuation of valuable nuclear activities in the Bushehr nuclear power plant complex, including the generation of sustainable nuclear power and the construction of new nuclear power plants, reveals the Islamic Republic of Iran’s steadfastness in the face of the cruel Western sanctions, the constant and peaceful cooperation with the holders of nuclear technology, and the capabilities of the Iranian nuclear industry experts.

Electricity generation at Bushehr nuclear power plant has been shut down since April 12 for annual fuel reloading, inspection, and periodic maintenance.