Iran’s atomic chief: Tehran not to back down on nuclear activities

In a message on the occasion of the New Year, Nowruz, Mohammad Eslami added that the AEOI will press ahead with its efforts to advance plans that create values for the Iranian people.

He said the organization is duty-bound to improve the Iranian people’s livelihoods through using new technologies in different spheres like healthcare, agriculture, industries, and environment.

Eslami promised the AEOI will be a successful flag-bearer of creating a clean and healthful environment.

The director of the AEOI noted that Iranian scientists have managed to reach the pinnacle of nuclear energy through their relentless efforts and under God’s auspices despite steady pressures from arrogant powers who do not want Iran to have access to new technologies.

Eslami said a number of Iranian scientists were martyred in this way, which shows the nation’s strong resolve to achieve its goals.

He expressed hope the AEOI will be able to offer the tangible outcome of its efforts in the nuclear energy field to the Iranian people.