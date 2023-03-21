Tuesday, March 21, 2023
type here...
Iran in PicturesCultureIFP Exclusive

Iranians usher in New Year by Tomb of Hafez in Shiraz

By IFP Editorial Staff

A large number of Iranians converged on the tomb of ancient lyric poet Hafez in his hometown Shiraz, southern Iran, to welcome the Persian New Year, better known as Nowruz.

More in pictures:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks