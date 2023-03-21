Iran in PicturesCultureIFP Exclusive Iranians usher in New Year by Tomb of Hafez in Shiraz By IFP Editorial Staff March 21, 2023 A large number of Iranians converged on the tomb of ancient lyric poet Hafez in his hometown Shiraz, southern Iran, to welcome the Persian New Year, better known as Nowruz. More in pictures: 1 of 12 › Subscribe TagsCustoms and TraditionsIran in PhotosNowruzSociety and Culture Share FacebookTwitterReddItEmailPrintTelegramWhatsAppVKLINEViber LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. More Articles Iranians gather en masse at Imam Reza Shrine to ring in Nowruz March 21, 2023 Ayatollah Khamenei highlights importance of controlling inflation March 21, 2023 Iranians celebrate Spring Festival ahead of Persian New Year, Nowruz March 19, 2023 125 people killed in road accidents in 3 days ahead of Nowruz holidays March 18, 2023 Japan’s ambassador recites Hafez poem ahead of Nouwruz March 18, 2023 Pictures: Iranians prepare for Nowruz March 17, 2023 Fire festival accidents kill 27, injure over 4k across Iran March 15, 2023 Qalenoie named as manager of Iran’s National Football Team March 12, 2023 Latest articles Yemen’s warring parties agree on prisoner swap, hundreds of inmates to be freed March 21, 2023 Iranians gather en masse at Imam Reza Shrine to ring in Nowruz March 21, 2023 President Raisi says controlling inflation, ensuring sustainable economic growth on agenda in New Year March 21, 2023 Iranian FM says cooperation with world foreign policy priority March 21, 2023 Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 391 March 21, 2023 Ayatollah Khamenei highlights importance of controlling inflation March 21, 2023 Popular articles Samanu; A Traditional Dish Served in Iran during Nowruz September 4, 2022 Baghali Polo Recipe August 25, 2022 Dolma pepper; A Delicious Iranian Food August 1, 2022