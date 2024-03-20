Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Iranians celebrate New Year in Hafezieh in Shiraz

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranians gathered on Wednesday in the tomb of the 14th century poet Hafez, better known as Hafezieh, in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz to celebrate the advent of Nowruz, or the Persian New Year.

People from across the country and even abroad flocked to the monument and packed the tomb, its gardens, and the surrounding memorials.

Following are the images of the event:

