Iran marks National Hafez Day with ceremonies in Shiraz

The annual ceremony was held at his mausoleum in Shiraz with the participation of officials, cultural figures, and researchers from across Iran and abroad.

Hafez, whose full name was Khajeh Shams al-Din Mohammad Hafez Shirazi, is celebrated as one of the most beloved poets in Persian literature.

Known for his mastery of the ghazal, he blended themes of love, spirituality, and philosophy in verses that remain deeply rooted in Iranian culture.

His profound familiarity with the Qur’an infused his poetry with layers of mystical meaning, earning him the title Lisan al-Qyeb, or “Tongue of the Unseen.”

Beyond Iran, Hafez’s poetry has influenced great literary figures such as Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, whose West-Eastern Divan was inspired by the Persian master’s work.

National Hafez Day, observed annually on October 12 (Mehr 20 in the Iranian calendar), serves not only to honor a towering figure of Persian culture but also to highlight the enduring dialogue between Eastern and Western literary traditions.