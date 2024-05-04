Iranians celebrate Shiraz Day; city of poetry, culture

Every year, Iranians mark the day on Ordibehesht 15 in the Iranian calendar that falls on May 5 to highlight the city of internationally-recognized great poets, Saadi and Hafez.

Shiraz is also a tourist spot with cultural, natural, and religious attractions. It is also popular among Iranians for its eye-catching gardens.

The earliest reference to the name Shiraz can be traced on Elamite clay tablets dating to 2000 BC that were discovered in 1970 during digging for the construction of a brick kiln in the city.