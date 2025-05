Located in southern Fars Province, Shiraz is often referred to as the cultural capital of Iran, boasting stunning natural landscapes, remarkable historical sites, and a deep-rooted literary legacy.

The enchanting city, known for its gardens, poetry, and hospitality, has been home to some of Iran’s greatest poets, including Hafez and Saadi.

Visitors can explore Persepolis, Eram Garden, Nasir al-Molk Mosque, and many other architectural wonders that make Shiraz a true gem of Iranian heritage.