Iran’s Shah Cheragh terror attack suspects go on trial

By IFP Editorial Staff
Shiraz Shah Cheragh Terror Attack

The first court session has been held in the trial of those charged with involvement in a deadly terrorist attack on a holy shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

Three of the defendants along with their attorneys, the next of kin of those martyred in the attack and eye witnesses to the terror incident were present at the trial held in the city of Shiraz in southern Fars province.

At the start of the court session, the provincial public prosecutor’s representative read out the indictment while elaborating on “the divisive plots hatched by the ISIS terrorist group aimed at disrupting security in the Muslim world and, in particular, inciting unrest in Iran.”

Defendant number one Rahmatollah Nourosov alias Aslam is of Tajik nationality and, by his own confession, a member of the ISIS.

He was charged with Moharebeh (waging war against God), corruption on earth and membership in the ISIS terror group with the intention of acting against national security.
The other two defendants were charged with being accessories to the crimes and colluding with the ISIS to act against national security.

While making confessions in the court session, Nourosov pleaded guilty to the charges leveled against him.

Proceedings were adjourned until the next court day.

The Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Shiraz in Fars province came under a terrorist attack in August 2023. It was the second such attack on the shrine in less than a year.

