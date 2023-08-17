UNSC condemns Iran’s shrine terrorist attack

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the council’s members said terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They emphasized that perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of such reprehensible acts of terrorism must be held accountable and be brought to justice.

The world body also urged all countries, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with Iran and other relevant authorities in this regard.

“The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” the statement read.

The Security Council reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means threats to international peace and security, in accordance with the UN Charter and other obligations under international law, caused by terrorist acts.

Council members offered their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and the Iranian government and they wished a speedy and full recovery for those injured in the attack.

At least two people were killed and eight others injured in the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine on August 13.

The shrine was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year.

On October 26, 2022, a terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.