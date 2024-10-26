Media WireMiddle East

UN chief ‘deeply alarmed’ after Israeli strikes on Iran

By IFP Media Wire
António Guterres

The United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, is “deeply alarmed” by the escalation in the Middle East following raids overnight by the Israel Defense Forces on Iran, according to a statement from his spokesperson on Saturday.

“All acts of escalation are condemnable and must stop,” the statement said.

The Secretary-General urgently reiterates his appeal to all parties to cease all military actions, including in Gaza and Lebanon, exert maximum efforts to prevent an all-out regional war and return to the path of diplomacy, he added.

In the early hours of Saturday, Israeli strikes targeted parts of military sites in the capital Tehran as well as the western and southwestern provinces of Ilam and Khuzestan, with Iran’s air defense saying the attacks were successfully thwarted.

The attacks caused limited damage in some locations and the dimensions of the incident are under investigation, it added.

The Iranian Army announced four of its servicemen have been killed in the raid by the Israeli regime.

