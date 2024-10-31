UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Iran’s Taftan

In a press statement on Wednesday, the President of the UN Security Council described the attack as ‘cowardly’ and expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and government of Iran.

The UNSC emphasized the necessity of prosecuting and punishing those responsible for the attack, including the perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and supporters of such heinous terrorist acts.

The members of the Security Council urged all countries to cooperate actively with the Iranian government and other relevant authorities to address the issue, in accordance with their international obligations and relevant Security Council resolutions.

They reiterated that terrorist acts, regardless of their motivation, are always condemned and are unjustifiable under any circumstances.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday.

The Pakistan-based separatist group has carried out numerous attacks in Iran, primarily in the Sistan and Baluchestan province.