Iran urges expulsion of Israel from UN

Iran’s spokesperson for ministry of foreign affairs Esmaeil Baghaei vehemently condemned this Sunday’s aggressive attack by the Zionist regime on a residential building in the Sayyidah Zainab district of Damascus, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of several innocent Syrian civilians.

Referencing the repeated military incursions by the occupying regime against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic—while simultaneously perpetuating genocide in Gaza and committing acts of aggression against Lebanon—Baghaei asserted that the ongoing crimes of the Zionist regime are a direct result of the unconditional support from the United States and certain European nations.

He identified these governments as accomplices in the genocide and war crimes committed by this regime.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson denounced the inaction of relevant international bodies concerning the genocide against Palestinians and the persistent assaults by the Zionist regime against Lebanon and Syria.

He called upon the international community to take practical and effective measures against the Zionist regime, including imposing an arms embargo, expelling the regime from the United Nations, and prosecuting and punishing its leaders.