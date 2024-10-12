Media WireInt'l Relations

Over 100 states sign letter of support for UN chief after Israeli travel ban

By IFP Media Wire
António Guterres

More than 100 United Nations member states have signed a letter condemning Israel’s recent declaration of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as “persona non grata”.

In a strong show of support for the UN’s chief, 105 states signed the letter that expresses “deep concern” and condemns the recent announcement by Israel’s foreign minister that Guterres was banned from entering the occupied territories.

“Such actions undermine the United Nations’ ability to carry out its mandate, which includes mediating conflicts and providing humanitarian support,” the signatories said.

“We affirm our full support and confidence in the Secretary-General and his work … As member states of the United Nations, we call for respect for the UN’s leadership and its mission,” they added.

The joint statement, which was spearheaded by Chile, Brazil, Colombia, South Africa, Uganda, Indonesia, Spain, Guyana and Mexico, follows after the UN Security Council recently expressed backing for the secretary-general.

The 15-member council announced in a statement that “any decision not to engage with the UN Secretary-General or the United Nations is counterproductive, especially in the context of escalating tensions in the Middle East”.

