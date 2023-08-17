Thursday, August 17, 2023
Official: 20 people nabbed in connection with Shiraz terror attack

By IFP Editorial Staff

A top Iranian judiciary official says 20 suspects have been apprehended in connection with the recent terrorist attack on a holy shrine in the city of Shiraz in Iran’s southern province of Fars.

“In the last phase [of the investigation], which has come to an end, 20 people have been arrested,” announced head of the provincial Justice Department, Kazem Mousavi.

“In fact, anyone with the slightest role [in the attack] whether in or outside the province has been taken into custody,” the official added.

“The indictment for the main defendant in the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine will be issued next week,” Mousavi said.

The main terrorist is 25 years old, has Tajik nationality and has shown no remorse, whatsoever, for the attack he carried out, the judiciary official said.

Two people were killed and nearly a dozen were injured in the terror attack on Sunday evening in the Shah Cheragh shrine, Shiraz.

