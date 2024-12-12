Tehran’s air quality remains hazardous, residents advised to stay indoors

The air quality in the capital is currently in the “red zone”, indicating dangerous conditions.

Authorities are urging all residents, especially the elderly, children, heart and lung disease patients, and pregnant women, to remain indoors if possible.

Data from Tehran’s air quality monitoring stations reveal that 23 areaqs are in the red zone, meaning unhealthy for all age groups, while other areas are in the orange and yellow zones, based on the color-coding by the Air Quality Control Company.

Over the past 24 hours, the air quality index remained at 164, posing health risks to everyone.

Since the beginning of this year, Tehran residents have experienced only 5 days of clean air, 175 days of healthy air, 79 days of unhealthy air for sensitive groups, and 8 days of unhealthy air for all age groups.