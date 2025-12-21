Iran welcomes Yalda Night with crowded streets, warm spirits, and rising costs

On the eve of Yalda, streets, fruit markets, and shopping centers in major cities such as Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Mashhad were noticeably crowded.

Many people were seen buying traditional Yalda items including pomegranates, watermelons, nuts, candles, and sweets, creating a festive atmosphere reminiscent of past years.

Social media platforms were also filled with images of decorated tables, poetry readings from Hafez, and family gatherings that reflected the enduring cultural importance of the ancient Persian celebration.

However, this year’s festivities unfolded against the backdrop of rising prices. The cost of fruits, nuts, and other Yalda staples has increased significantly compared to previous years, prompting many families to scale back their purchases or opt for simpler celebrations. Vendors acknowledged slower buying power, while shoppers expressed concern over inflation affecting seasonal traditions.

Despite these challenges, many Iranians said they were determined to preserve the spirit of Yalda. For them, the night symbolized warmth, togetherness, and hope, values that, they said, matter even more in difficult economic times.