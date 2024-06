Saeed Abyar was killed on Sunday night in an airstrike by the Israeli regime’s warplanes around the city of Aleppo in northern Syria.

The Syrian army, in a statement, announced that as a result of this attack, which occurred at 20 minutes past midnight on Monday, 17 people were killed and 15 others were injured.

Upon a formal invitation by Damascus, Iran has deployed its military advisors to Syria to help its government fight terrorists including remnants of the Daesh terror group.