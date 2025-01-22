Iranian Vice President Zarif meets Iraqi president at Davos to discuss bilateral ties

Zarif emphasized Iran’s commitment to strengthening joint cooperation to achieve progress, prosperity, and stability for both nations.

The Iraqi president highlighted the deep ties between the two countries and the necessity of developing the relations in all areas, including security, economy, environment, and energy.

Both parties reviewed the latest political, security, and economic developments at regional and international levels and discussed ways to address them.

Zarif also held discussions with Norwegian Foreign Minister and President of the WEF, Borge Brende, about Iran’s cooperation with the forum.

Brende suggested holding regional Davos meetings in Iran and invited Iranian officials to the June summit in China.

Zarif expressed gratitude to Norway for its stance against Israeli crimes and support for international court rulings.

Earlier, Zarif met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to discuss West Asian issues, emphasizing the need for a fundamental resolution to the Palestinian crisis.