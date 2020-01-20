Iranian University Launches PhD Program on Satellite Studies

“The IUST already has postgraduate students in that major, helping considerable improvement in the capability of Iranian elites and scientists in the area of designing and building satellites,” Zakeri said.

“The university has acquired considerable achievements including the design of the satellites Zafar 1 and 2,” he added.

The Iranian Space Agency was presented by IUST with Zafar 1 and 2 satellites yesterday morning during a ceremony at IUST.

Two Iranian Satellites Ready for Launch: Iran is going to launch two homegrown satellites, Zafar-1 and -2, into orbit, Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi has announced.

Officials say the two satellites monitor natural resources and environment.

“We try to get Zafar1 placed into orbit, but if complications arise, Zafar2 is ready for launch. Zafar2 has color cameras with the precision of 16 meters, and is 25 times more advanced than the satellite Navid [which came out on 3 February 2012],” said Chairman of Iran Information Technology Organization Morteza Barai.