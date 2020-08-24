Iranian, Turkish Diplomats Meet in Geneva

Ranking diplomats representing Iran and Turkey in a meeting of the Astana Process for peace in Syria have held talks in Switzerland.

Senior assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister, Ali Asghar Khaji, and the delegation accompanying him in a meeting of the Astana Peace Process, held a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Sedat Onal on the sidelines of the third meeting of Syria’s Constitutional Committee in Geneva on Monday.

In the meeting, the two diplomats highlighted the principles of respect for Syria’s national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity agreed upon by the Astana Peace Process member states, and stressed the need to keep supporting the political process and Syrian-Syrian dialogue within the framework of the Constitutional Committee and the fight against terrorism.

Pointing to his last week’s visit to Syria and his meetings with the Syrian president and other officials, Khaji expressed Iran’s readiness to continue supports for the meetings of the Constitutional Committee without foreign interference.

For his part, Onal voiced Turkey’s preparedness to continue negotiations within the framework of the Astana Process and to hold consultations with Iran on this issue and other regional subjects.

The Iranian and Turkish diplomats finally expressed hope that Syria’s Constitutional Committee would go ahead with its plans successfully.