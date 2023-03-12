Sunday, March 12, 2023
Iranian Supreme Court upholds death sentence for terror group ringleader

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Court

Iran’s Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence for the ringleader of an anti-Iran terrorist group known as al-Nazal.

Habib Farajollah Chaab was found guilty of spreading corruption on earth through forming and leading a criminal group for the purpose of carrying out terrorist attacks in Iran’s Khuzestan Province.

An attack that the group did in September 2018 killed 25 people during an Iranian Army parade in the southern city of Ahvaz.

Other acts of terrorism carried out by al-Nazal were a bombing at state-run sites and armed robbery.

The terrorist attacks have killed or wounded 274 Iranians including children.

