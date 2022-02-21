Monday, February 21, 2022
Iranian rights official slams crackdown in Canada

By IFP Editorial Staff
The director of the Iranian Judiciary’s Human Rights Headquarters has criticized the crackdown on protests by truck drivers in Canada.

Kazem Gharibabadi, in a tweet, described the protesters as peaceful, saying their protest has been stifled in the so-called Land of the Free.
Gharibabadi also slammed the silence on the issue. He said, “Nobody ever dares to talk about egregious human rights violations taking place on a daily basis in Canada.“
The truck drivers are angry over Covid pandemic restrictions. They held numerous rallies over the past month in Ottawa but their action was met with police crackdown after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers.
On Sunday, Canada’s capital was quiet after police broke up the truck drivers’ weeks-long rallies that morphed into demands for the government to resign.
The Freedom Convoy of the truck drivers challenged Canada’s reputation for politeness and respect of authority.
During the crackdown, many people were arrested amid silence from the Western governments.

