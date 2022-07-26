Iranian researchers design cheaper, more effective pipeline valves

The manager of the project dubbed the achievement a “three-stage, one-way, remote-controlled line stopping valve.”

“Water pumping stations and transfer pipelines are among the main and most expensive installations in the transfer of water or any other fluid including oil or wastewater,” he said.

He noted that the valves and links used for such installments are very costly due to the material used, the uses and the pressure they are subjected to.

“Failure of such valves to work properly causes heavy damage to the installations and the transfer pipelines,” he added.

The project manager said one-way and line stop valves are the most widely used in the transfer pipelines and facilities.

One-way valves, he explained, prevent water hammer that is caused by the pressure caused when water backflows.

Without such valves, he said, water hammer can cause ruptures in the pipelines, damage electric pumps and cause other mechanical and electric problems that eventually lead to a breakdown in the facilities and, in turn, damages and loss of water.

“The application of the achievements of this plan is in metal or composite tanks and in storing such fluids as oil, gasoline, diesel and water. This type of valve is installed mechanically inside the tank and while reducing initial costs, has no maintenance or repair costs,” he said.

“Stop valves lose part of their efficiency after a short period of time and cause fluid waste as well as heavy costs. To address this challenge, we combined a one-way and a stop valve together in a single valve.”

The result, he said, is a 50-percent cut in the final cost compared to separate one-way and stop valves, very quick response to shocks, five-times quicker closing of the valve, the option to adjust the flow and pressure and faster replacement of parts as well as protection of the pumps and counters and pump stations.