Iranian researcher develops method for rapid diagnosis of Parkinson

Fatemeh Zahra Seyedi, a graduate of the Master’s program at Tarbiat Modarres University in Tehran, told Fars News Agency that after extensive research, she has designed a sensor for the diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

She added that in this method, gold nanoparticles change to purple in the presence of indicators of Parkinson’s disease in the patient’s saliva, while no color change occurs if the individual is healthy.

The Iranian researcher pointed out that until now, Parkinson’s disease has not had an accurate laboratory diagnostic method, adding that this sensor could become an inexpensive and accessible diagnostic tool for doctors in the future.

Seyedi pointed out that early detection of Parkinson’s disease can help prevent its progression and improve the quality of life for patients.