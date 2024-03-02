Iranian research institute wins GECF award in Algiers

RIPI was awarded on Friday on the sidelines of the 7th meeting of the GECF Heads of State and Government in the Algerian capital for its research on flare gas collection and putting it into practice.

The head of the research institute, Azim Kalantari Asl, received the award in a ceremony attended by Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji.

RIPI was shortlisted for the GECF award due to its achievements amid US-led Western sanctions.

The award honors figures and institutions that have made outstanding accomplishments in the natural gas sector.

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, officially invited by Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune, headed an economic and political delegation to Algiers on Saturday to take part in the summit and deliver a speech on Iran’s policies to safeguard GECF member states’ interests.