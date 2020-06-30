Iranian, Qatari Special Envoys Hold Talks on Afghanistan

Iran and Qatar’s special envoys for Afghanistan have held a meeting in Doha, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran said.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has confirmed that Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan, has held a meeting with the political deputy of the Taliban in Qatar, saying the envoy has held a meeting with the Qatari government’s special envoy for Afghanistan as well.

“Such meetings are held as part of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s efforts and consultations to hold intra-Afghan dialogue with the purpose of establishing peace, stability and security in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” Mousavi added.