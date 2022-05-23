Monday, May 23, 2022
Iranian, Qatari FMs hold telephone consultations

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian & Qatari FMs Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani

The foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar have discussed the latest agreements concluded during the recent visit by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Tehran during a phone conversation initiated by Qatar’s top diplomat.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani also exchanged views over the latest issues related to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, expansion of ties in all areas between Tehran and Doha and also the sanctions removal talks in Vienna.

Amir Abdollahian and Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani underlined the need for constant consultations to pursue the matters on the agenda of bilateral ties and also issues of mutual interest at regional and international levels.

