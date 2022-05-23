Iranian, Qatari FMs hold telephone consultations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani also exchanged views over the latest issues related to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, expansion of ties in all areas between Tehran and Doha and also the sanctions removal talks in Vienna.

Amir Abdollahian and Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani underlined the need for constant consultations to pursue the matters on the agenda of bilateral ties and also issues of mutual interest at regional and international levels.