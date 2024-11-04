Iranian president’s aide hails ‘breaking taboos’ with consensus

In a message on the X social media platform, Ali Rabiei emphasized that these achievements, along with the lifting of internet filtering and the reinstatement of dismissed university professors and students, are the results of consensus and agreement approach adopted by the administration of President Massoud Pezeshkian despite numerous challenges.

Rabiei wrote, “Recently, we witnessed the appointment of three Arab, Kurdish, and Baluch governors in the provinces of Khuzestan, Kurdistan, and Sistan and Baluchestan. This has been a long-standing aspiration of the residents of these regions, which has always been considered a taboo. Even the appointment of Sunni political deputies was deemed impossible.”

He also noted that the return of dismissed university professors and students and the facilitation of social activities, which seemed out of reach and impossible, have finally occurred. “All these achievements, despite all difficulties, are the result of consensus and agreement,” he asserted.

Rabiei also had some promising news on efforts to remove internet filtering in Iran, explaining “Despite significant resistance, effective steps have been taken towards lifting filtering, which will soon be evident.”

In related news, Ezzatollah Zarghami, a member of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace, announced on Sunday that positive developments regarding internet filtering are on the way.

“Events in the country will certainly be carried out in a timely and correct manner in response to the rightful demands of the people,” Zarghami stated.