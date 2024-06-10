Iranian presidential candidates show mixed reaction to disqualifications

Reformist candidate, former Iranian vice president Eshaq Jahangiri, in a message on X social media platform on Sunday wrote, “Our promise; never get tired of trying and being hopeful about Iran. While demanding the release of the reasons for my disqualification, I will not hesitate to make any efforts to improve the livelihood of the people and the progress of dear Iran.”

Jahangiri also threw his weight behind the approved reformist candidate Massoud Pezeskhian.

Former parliament speaker Ali Larijani slammed the vetting body for rejecting his candidacy, saying, “a minority group abruptly” blocked his efforts to serve the nation.

“Undoubtedly, the unacceptable move will incur a lot of costs for the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he warned, adding “I will review my policies,” without explaining further.

Former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad also protested against his disqualification, fuming, “They should answer on TV with documents and evidence, in my presence, why they rejected me so the nation can judge.”

“You made a decision instead of the nation. This is a great injustice to the nation,” an angry Ahmadinejad said in a video released on Sunday.

Vahid Haghanian, a former close aide to the Iranian Leader, also released his own picture shaking hands with a man from Arab Iranian ethnicity on X before his disqualification, writing he is well-versed with the various tribes, ethnicities, sects, and beliefs in Iran thanks to his career spanning 45 years.

Culture Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili in the late President Ebrahi Raisi’s administration released a statement after he was barred by the Guardian Council.

He showed no remorse over the denial, stressing on “protecting the lofty ideals of the martyred president.”