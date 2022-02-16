Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Iranian president to visit Qatar to attend GECF meeting

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi
Iran’s Ambassador to Qatar Hamid Reza Dehghani, has announced President Ebrahim Raisi's main plans during his upcoming visit to the Persian Gulf Sheikhdom.

Dehghani said on his personal twitter page that Raisi and his entourage will attend the summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum during the visit to Doha next week.

He added that the president will also hold separate bilateral meetings.

Members of the GECF control 44% of world gas production, 60% of world gas reserves, 64% of pipeline gas transmission and 66% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade.

Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela are the main GECF members, and the Netherlands, Norway, Iraq, Oman, Peru, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UAE are observer members.

GECF was established on December 23, 2008 by Iran, Russia, Qatar, and a number of other gas exporting countries.

The secretary general of the GECF is from Russia and its secretariat is based in Doha, Qatar.

The proposal to establish the GECF, known as the gas OPEC, was first made by Iran’s leader on February 1, 2007 during a meeting with Igor Ivanov, then secretary of Russia’s Security Council.

