Iranian president holds telephone conversation with Qatari emir

Raisi was speaking during a telephone conversation with the Qatari emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Iranian president also said Iran and Qatar have good possibilities to boost their bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

Raisi stressed that the Islamic Republic always wants stronger ties with Qatar and believes that expanding ties with Doha will strengthen regional and international cooperation between the two sides.

During the phone conversation, the Qatari emir also said the Persian Gulf country is ready to bolster economic and investment cooperation with Iran.