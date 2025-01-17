Iranian president: Strategic partnership treaty with Russia will boost ties in all areas

President Pezeshkian was speaking during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday where he will be signing the treaty.

Pezeshkian noted that the strategic partnership treaty on which both sides have worked for years will enable Tehran and Moscow to further boost their relations in all economic, cultural and security spheres.

While describing the Tehran-Moscow ties as vital, sensitive and strategic, the Iranian president said before leaving Iran for Russia, Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei put high emphasis on the need to expand ties between the two nations.

Pezeshkian also said economic and cultural ties with Russia are expanding and that following the signing of the strategic partnership treaty, the relations will get further strengthened.

He added that Iran is determined to expand ties with Russia.

Both Iran and Russia have said the strategic partnership treaty is not against any third party.