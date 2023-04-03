Iranian president accepts Saudi king invitation to visit Riyadh

That’s according to First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber. He said on Monday hopefully, positive developments will happen between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Mokhber added that the major policy of President Raisi on day one after his election as president was easing tensions and improving ties with regional countries.

He noted that Arab countries of the region are also serious about boosting ties with Iran.

Tehran and Riyadh have recently agreed at a meeting brokered by China to normalize ties. The deal was announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two countries.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was attacked by protesters following the execution of a Shia Muslim cleric in the kingdom.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to respect each other’s sovereignty and avoid any move that would undermine it.