Iranian President Raisi in Masqat, officially welcomed by Sultan

President Raisi was welcomed by Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik upon arrival at his official al-Alam Palace.

The president is scheduled to hold talks with Sultan Haitham before meeting with his deputy prime minister and foreign minister as well as other members of Oman’s cabinet.

The two sides will also sign several memoranda of understanding.

Meetings with Iranian expatriates and Omani businessmen and economic operators are also on Raisi’s agenda.

The visit is aimed at upgrading relations in the fields of trade, transportation, energy and tourism, especially health tourism.

Raisi said before departure for Muscat that his visit is in line with the policy of expanding relations with neighboring countries and “is of high significance”.

“Our economic and political relations with the friendly, brotherly and neighboring country of Oman are good. But this level of relations is acceptable to neither of the countries. This is why the two countries are determined and have decided to upgrade their political and economic relations,” he said.

He added that his visit will focus on expansion of bilateral ties and mutual cooperation in different fields as well as discussions on regional cooperation.