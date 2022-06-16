Iranian president orders local company to produce passenger planes

Raisi said HESA has translated a collection of know-how into capability and what “we expect of this company is the manufacturing of passenger airliners with observance of all necessary international standards.”

HESA is the first Iranian company that is producing all types of fix-winged aerial vehicles and also helicopters.

The company is completing its evolutionary process with the order to manufacture passenger planes being put on its agenda.

HESA has already produced Kowsar fighter jet and Ababil drone as well as Shahed 278, Zafar 300, Shahed 274 and Shahed 285 helicopters. HESA has also manufactured impellers using composite materials and has overhauled hovercrafts.

Other aviation hardware produced by the company includes Simorgh training plane and sprinkler aircraft.