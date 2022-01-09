Sunday, January 9, 2022
Iranian president calls for expansion of ties with Tajikistan

By Fatemeh Askarieh

Iran’s President Ebrahimi Raisi has expressed hope that bilateral ties with Tajikistan will further expand given the political will of the two countries.

Raisi made the comment in a message to his Tajik counterpart on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Raisi congratulated Imamali Rahmon on the occasion, saying Iran and Tajikistan have managed to establish very high-level relations.

The Iranian president noted that the two countries can further boost ties given their huge potentials.

He added, “Given the results of my first official visit to the beautiful country of Tajikistan, the two sides agreed that the necessary grounds for enhancing economic cooperation should be at the top of the agenda of relevant officials and a new chapter should open in relations with the support of political trust”.

In the message, the Iranian president wished health for the people and president of Tajikistan.

