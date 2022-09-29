Thursday, September 29, 2022
Iranian police killed in riots laid to rest in Khorramabad

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Protests

Iranians join a funeral procession in the western city of Khorramabad for a member of the country’s law enforcement force who lost his life during recent violent riots near the capital, Tehran.

Farid Karim-Pour was laid to rest during a mourning ceremony attended by large groups of people and local officials in his home city of Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan Province, on Thursday morning.

The officer sustained injuries during the riots that had gripped Tehran Province, along with several other areas of the countries.

He later succumbed to his wounds at a hospital.

Police forces were reported to be among dozens of fatalities caused by the riots. There is still no official count of the death toll available.

Iranian cities witnessed a wave of unrest recently after protests over the death of a young Iranian woman in custody took a violent turn, with rioters and thugs getting engaged in deadly attacks on police and civilians, acts of vandalism, and desecration of Muslim sanctities.

Many blame the death of Mahsa Amini on police, but preliminary findings reject that assertion. Official investigations are still underway.

