Iranian parliament speaker to Azerbaijan: Don’t make a decision out of emotion

He was speaking at the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) in Algeria.

Qalibaf once again said Iran is deeply sorry for the Friday attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran and that the Iranian government is seriously pursuing the matter.

He said Azerbaijan itself is aware of the details about Iran’s pursuit of the issue, noting that the two sides are closely interacting with each other in this regard.

Iran’s parliament Speaker underlined that Iran found no signs showing that the attack was a terrorist act.

Qalibaf said any emotional decision on part of Baku in this regard will make common enemies and ill-wishers of the Muslim world, especially the Zionist regime, happy.

He cautioned against any move that would have long-term ramifications.

The Friday attack by an Iranian national left a diplomatic staff at the Azerbaijani embassy dead. Two more people were injured while the attacker was immediately taken into custody.

The assailant said he did the attack because the Azerbaijani embassy ignored his requests for information about his wife who had earlier gone to Azerbaijan without his consent. The man added that his wife, who is from Azerbaijan, went to the embassy and suddenly ended up in Baku.