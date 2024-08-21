Iranian parliament approves all ministerial picks of President Pezeshkian

The approvals came after four days of intense deliberations and hearings. Pezeshkian submitted the list of his proposed ministers to parliament for a vote of confidence on August 11.
Among the ministerial nominees who got parliament’s approval is Abbas Aragchi, who will serve as the Islamic Republic of Iran’s new foreign minister.
Here’s a list of all the 19 ministerial nominees of the president:
• Minister of Intelligence: Seyed Esmaeil Khatib
• Minister of Foreign Affairs: Abbas Araghchi
• Minister of Education: Alireza Kazemi
• Minister of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare: Ahmad Meidari
• Minister of Justice: Amin Hossein Rahimi
• Minister of Defense: Aziz Nasirzadeh
• Minister of Roads: Ms. Farzaneh Sadegh Malvajerd
• Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade: Mohammad Atabak
• Minister of Culture: Seyed Abbas Saleh Shariati
• Minister of Agriculture: Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh
• Minister of Sports and Youth: Ahmad Donyamali
• Minister of Communications: Sattar Hashemi
• Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance: Abdolnaser Hemmati
• Minister of Science: Hossein Simayi Sarraf
• Minister of Oil: Mohsen Paknejad
• Minister of Health and Medical Education: Mohammadreza Zafarghandi
• Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts: Mohammadreza Salehi Amiri
• Minister of Interior: Eskandar Momeni
• Minister of Energy: Abbas Aliabadi