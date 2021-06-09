Iranian Papers Cover Presidential Candidates’ ‘Weak Performance’ in 2nd Debate

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, and picked headlines from 20 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Second Presidential Debate Held on Cultural, Social, Political Issues

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Presidential Candidates Urged to Introduce Their Cabinet to People

Asr-e Iranian Newspaper:

1- Jalili: Result of Government’s Eight-Year Slogans about ‘Women’ Almost Nothing

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Sleep-Inducing Debates

* Second Round of Debates Failed to Show Real Strength of Candidates

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Second Debate Held among Seven Presidential Candidates

Farhikhtegan Newspaper:

1- No Change in Voters’ Opinion: Second Debate Failed to Change Election Fate

Hemayat Newspaper:

1- Second Debate on Axis of Culture, Society, Politics

Iran Newspaper:

1- Second Debate: Candidates Express Protest

Javan Newspaper:

1- Candidates against Debate!

* Candidates Finally Realize They Can’t Show Their Capabilities

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Without Any Plan, Without Any Strong Resume

* How Did Government’s Candidates Appear in Debates?

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Talking about Generalities instead of Criticism and Debate

Quds Newspaper:

1- Candidates Call for Change in the Way Third Debate Will Be Held

Resalat Newspaper:

1- Second Presidential Debate: Iran Waiting for ‘Morality Police’ of Government Executives

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Dichotomy of Raisi-Hemmati

* Polls Show People’s Turnout Gradually Increasing, Raisi and Hemmati More Appealing

Seda-ye Eslahat Newspaper:

1- Weak Debates

* Structural Weaknesses of This Year’s Debates

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Hemmati: Sanctions Have Decreased Iran’s Forex Income by $75 Billion

2- Sanctions Increase Cost of Iran’s Trade with World by 20%

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Competition in Defence of People

* Presidential Debates Continue with Criticisms against Past Performances

2- Skills that Candidates Lack [Editorial]

Siasat-e Rooz Newspaper:

1- Debate or Variety Show or IQ Test!

Tejarat Newspaper:

1- Raisi in Second Debate: Social Class Gap Result of Injustice

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Logic and Plans Overcome Controversy and Trivial Issues