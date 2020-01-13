Iranian, Pakistani FMs Meet in Tehran

During the Monday meeting, the two top diplomats conferred on bilateral relations and regional issues, particularly the de-escalation of tension in the Persian Gulf region.

The Pakistani foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Saturday, but his meeting with Zarif was postponed over the Iranian top diplomat’s trip to Muscat, where he held talks with the new Sultan of Oman.

On Saturday night, Shah Mehmood Qureshi met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Rouhani told Qureshi that the current situation in the region is very sensitive, adding the outbreak of war and tensions in the region can be “very dangerous.”

“While being fully prepared to safeguard its interests, the Islamic Republic of Iran never seeks to fuel the flames of war in the region; hence, the operation we conducted against a US base [in Iraq] was, in fact, a response to the United States’ criminal act (assassination of General Soleimani),” said the president.

He said dialogue and closer cooperation among Muslims nations and governments in the region will benefit all, adding divisions and war would harm everyone.

The Pakistani foreign minister, in turn, said he will not allow Pakistani territory to be used for threatening other countries, especially Iran.

“Pakistan regards itself as a partner to peace and stability for the Islamic Republic of Iran, and never wants to contribute to a conflict that would harm the region, Iran in particular,” said Pakistan’s foreign minister.