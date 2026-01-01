Several killed, dozens arrested amid protests in Iran

The unrest began on Thursday morning, with protesters throwing stones at government offices, banks, and municipal buildings.

Police and security forces intervened and used tear gas after coming under attack. Some protesters were reportedly armed, and gunfire was exchanged during the clashes.

Media reports have quoted an informed source as confirming that several people were killed during the unrest in Lordegan. A number of police officers were also injured.

Security forces arrested several individuals described as key figures in the disturbances, including some reportedly non-local. Authorities later said the situation in the city had returned to calm.

Separately, the public prosecutor of the city of Kuhdasht, Lorestan province, said Thursday that unrest overnight led to the arrest of 20 people. According to officials, 13 police officers were injured, and one Basij member died from severe injuries sustained during the clashes.

Officials stressed that those responsible for violence, damage to public property, and threats to public security will face legal action.