Iranian embassy expresses condolences over deadly Switzerland fire

In a statement issued on Friday, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bern said it was deeply saddened by reports of the fatal incident that occurred at the Crans-Montana ski resort in the canton of Valais.

The message conveyed sympathy to the families of those killed and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

The incident involved a powerful explosion followed by a fire at a nightclub located within the luxury ski resort, resulting in multiple casualties.

Swiss authorities said the fire erupted during New Year celebrations, when the venue was crowded with revelers.

Media reports indicate that around 40 people were killed and at least 115 others were injured, some of them seriously.

Emergency services were deployed rapidly, and investigations into the cause of the explosion and fire are ongoing.