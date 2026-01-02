US denies visa to Iranian table tennis player

Hedayati, a member of Iran’s national team and a medalist at the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Islamic Solidarity Games, was unable to obtain a US visa due to new regulations restricting visa issuance to citizens of several countries.

As a result, he lost the opportunity to compete in the upcoming season of the American table tennis league.

The Iranian athlete had a strong performance last season with the team Texas Smash, attracting attention across the league. Following his successful campaign, he received three offers from different US teams and ultimately reached an agreement with New York Slayers for the new season.

Despite finalizing the contract and preparing for his return to the US, Hedayati’s visa application was rejected.

This comes despite the fact that he had previously obtained US residency visas on three separate occasions, according to reports.

The decision has raised concerns over barriers Washington’s policies have imposed on ordinary Iranian citizens and athletes.