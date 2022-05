Ahmad Reza Pourkhaghan was addressing judicial officials of Fars Province south of Iran.

Pourkhaghan said assassination is no privilege for the Zionist regime and that Iran will soon take revenge in the heart of occupied Palestine.

He added that Israel has been dealt a blow by the axis of resistance.

Pourkhaghan also said the Zionists and their supporters learned lessons during the 33-day war in Lebanon and the Syria conflict that they had made a mistake by waging war on the axis of resistance.