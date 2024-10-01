At least 6 killed in two separate terrorist attacks in Iran

The governor of the Iranian city of Nikshahr announced a terrorist incident in a village near the city that killed four people.

The official said that during the deadly incident, which occurred early Tuesday in the village of Bent near Nikshahr, a terrorist shot at students engaged in a religious celebration.

The official added that another person was injured in the shooting.

In another incident, two Iranian security guards were killed after gunmen shot at a passing police car in the city of Khash.

An informed source told Fars News that the incident happened on Tuesday noon during which a terrorist gunman shot at the car carrying the law-enforcement forces in the city.

Abodfazl Jahani and Hosseilali Kikha are the two police officers killed in the Khash terrorist attack on Tuesday.

Meanwhile the Iranian interior minister Eskandar Momeni has assigned his deputy in charge of security issues to conduct a full investigation into the matter along with two other similar attacks that happened in the province over the past few days.

Also on Sunday night, an Iranian soldier was killed in armed clashes with members of a terrorist group in the village of Pashamak near the city of Rask.